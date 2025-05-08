Photo Credit: Andrew / Flickr

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply as Pakistan’s military announced it had shot down 25 Indian drones in a single night. At a Thursday press briefing, military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated that the drones—identified as Israeli-made Harop loitering munitions—were intercepted over multiple locations, including Karachi and Lahore. He labeled the incident a “serious provocation,” adding that Pakistan’s armed forces remain on high alert.

Alert: Pakistani Air defence units successfully shot down an Indian UAV drone, near old airport Lahore, Capital of Punjab. While multiple other drones also shutdown in Gujrat, Khariyan, Gujranwala, Karachi and Gotki. pic.twitter.com/YA0BnBFPXq — Mahaz (@MahazOfficial1) May 8, 2025

The Heron is a medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by the Malat division of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). It is capable of operating at altitudes of up to 10.5 km (35,000 feet) for missions lasting up to 52 hours. While it has demonstrated the ability to remain airborne for 52 hours in testing, actual operational endurance varies depending on payload and flight profile. An advanced variant of the platform, known as the Heron TP or IAI Eitan, offers enhanced capabilities for strategic missions.

A senior Pakistani security official told CNN that the overnight clash between India and Pakistan marked the largest and longest aerial confrontation in modern aviation history. According to the official, a staggering 125 fighter jets from both sides engaged in a tense and highly volatile standoff. During the dramatic exchange, five Indian fighter jets were reportedly shot down.

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar reaffirmed Israel’s strong support for India amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, stating that New Delhi can count on Jerusalem in times of crisis. In recent interviews with Indian media, including CNN News18, and through official social media posts, Azar emphasized Israel’s unwavering backing of India’s sovereignty and its right to self-defense. “Terrorists should know there is nowhere to hide from the crimes they’ve committed against innocent people,” he said, expressing full solidarity with India and its citizens.

Azar also underscored the shared values that bind Israel and India, including a mutual commitment to innovation, advanced agriculture, healthcare, and military technology. “The partnership between Israel and India is grounded in deep values of democracy, security, and innovation,” he stated, noting ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation in areas such as agri-tech, water management, and disaster response. His remarks also carried a veiled reference to mutual security concerns. Without naming specific countries, Azar stressed that “fighting terrorism transcends borders and requires close coordination between nations with shared values.”

