Photo Credit: RT screenshot

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Thursday that it foiled a terrorist attack on a synagogue in Moscow, RT reported. Russian media was informed by the FSB that the suspect, allegedly plotting an attack on one of the city’s synagogues, was shot and killed during a standoff with security operatives.

The FSB has not disclosed the identity of the suspect; however, they revealed that he hailed from one of the Central Asian countries and entered Russia in 2023. According to the FSB statement, the individual, 22, had a criminal history in his home country and underwent radicalization in prison.

Upon his arrival in Russia, the suspect began extensive preparations for the attack. This included thorough research of the synagogue’s vicinity and the procurement of chemicals and components essential for assembling an improvised explosive device (IED).

The FSB on Wednesday raided the apartment where the suspect resided in an attempt to detain him. According to the agency’s statement, the individual resisted arrest and was incapacitated in a firefight. In the course of the operation, operatives uncovered a fully operational IED and explosives in the apartment.

In early March, the FSB reported thwarting another attack on a Moscow synagogue, when the security service eliminated an ISIS cell from Afghanistan. The terrorists came from the Kaluga Region, adjacent to the Moscow Region. Firearms, along with ammunition and components for making IEDs were discovered during that operation.

On March 22, four armed assailants invaded the Crocus City Hall, located just outside Moscow, moments before a rock band’s performance. Proceeding to the main auditorium, they unleashed gunfire without discrimination before setting the structure ablaze. The assault resulted in the loss of more than 140 lives and left more than 500 individuals wounded.