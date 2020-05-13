Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis has warned against a too-hasty exit from the coronavirus lockdown.

He told Independent Television last week that the easing of the lockdown “should not come at the expense of human lives.” He added, “Priority must continuously be given to the interests of our health and our lives.”

He said he fears that “because of the necessities of triage” a “mindset” that doesn’t take into account “the preservation of life” had been created.

This week Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined measures for getting people back to work, but the United Synagogue said there would be “no changes to synagogue operations,” including the ban on outdoor minyanim.

The United Synagogue, headed by the chief rabbi, said it is not afraid of being “behind the curve” in reopening as it places pikuach nefesh as its primary concern.

Jewish Areas Hit Particularly Hard

Areas of Salford in Greater Manchester with a high Jewish population have some of the highest death rates from coronavirus in the UK, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Mortality rates varied across Manchester with the Jewish areas of Broughton Park and Higher Broughton registering the worst, with 15 and 13 coronavirus-related deaths, respectively.

Councillor Rabbi Arnold Saunders, who represents part of the area, told The Jewish Press that the higher death toll could be due to genetics or the age of the Jewish population. He also said the pre-lockdown lifestyle of Orthodox Jews was a factor.

“The frum area is densely populated,” he said. “The men go to shul three times a day, with people crowding around the bimah. Our lifestyle [includes] simchas – from a bris to a bar mitzvah to a wedding – Shabbat morning Kiddush, shalosh suedos, melave malka, and shiurim.”

He added, “Purim definitely had a lot to do with it. Around Purim was a prime time for weddings.”

He praised the frum community for its behavior during the lockdown. “The shuls have been very good, although there were one or two questionable minyanim, mostly in the street,” he said. “Most of the Jews who died passed away right at the beginning. They probably caught it before the lockdown. There were a huge amount of levayas during Pesach. Now it is much less.”

Approximately 440 UK Jews have died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Minister Opposes Annexation Of West Bank

Middle East Minister James Cleverly has expressed his government’s objection to Israel’s annexation of the West Bank.

He told the Commons on Monday that he had made clear his objections to the UN and that he considered such a move “contrary to international law.”

However, he also praised Israel’s co-operation in bringing medical supplies and staff to the West Bank and Gaza during the current pandemic.

WIZO Stays Home

This was the first year in the 72-year history of Jewish Women’s Week that WIZO, the Women’s International Zionist Organization, failed to carry out its customary door-to-door fund-raising in May.

The organization is considering other ways of raising funds for Israel during this coronavirus pandemic.