Jews in Ireland no longer feel safe due to the rise of antisemitism in the country since the start of the October 7th war launched by Hamas terrorists against the State of Israel.

Chief Rabbi of Ireland Rabbi Yoni Wieder told The Telegraph that many Jews are afraid to display identifying signs of their Judaism outside their homes.

“Of late, many Jews are not comfortable to display signs of their Jewish identity outside their homes as is tradition, or to wear things like a Star of David or a Jewish skullcap when walking in the street,” the Chief Rabbi told the British news outlet.

The Irish government formally recognized a “State of Palestine” earlier this year and announced its support for a petition accusing Israel of genocide in the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

“What I’m most upset and concerned about is the number of school children who have told me in recent months that they feel afraid because they are Jewish, or that they avoid talking about being Jewish in front of their non-Jewish peers.”

Nevertheless, the rabbi said the “vast majority” Jews in Ireland “would say this is a wonderful place to be Jewish.”

Wieder pointed to the “inflammatory rhetoric” by Irish political leaders against Israel since the start of the war as a major cause of the rise in antisemitism.

One week ago, the Israeli government closed the country’s embassy in Ireland due to “actions and antisemitic rhetoric used by Ireland against Israel.”

Ireland’s President Michael Daniel Higgins said in response that the accusations were “deep slander” and accused Israel of seeking to build settlements in Israel.

In response, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar issued a sharp rebuke, saying, “Once an antisemitic liar – always an antisemitic liar.”

Once an antisemitic liar – always an antisemitic liar. Ireland's President reached a new low, spewing lies that Israel "has breached the sovereignty of three of his neighbors, in relation to Lebanon, Syria and would like in fact to have a settlement in Egypt." Let's get the… https://t.co/cEbhqI4x17 — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) December 17, 2024

“Irish support for the Palestinian cause is not new,” Ireland’s Chief Rabbi pointed out, adding, “The fact that we’ve reached the point where Israel as felt it right to close the embassy is very upsetting.”

