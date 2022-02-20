Photo Credit: royal.gov.uk / Official Website of the British Monarchy

The world’s longest reigning monarch, UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement from Buckingham Palace.

“The Queen has today tested positive for COVID,” the palace said in a statement. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

The 95-year-old queen is triple-vaccinated, as was her late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the longest-serving royal consort in world history.

The queen lost her husband on the morning of April 9, 2021, when Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle just two months before his 100th birthday.

but was exposed to the virus earlier this month by her oldest son, Prince Charles, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 ten days ago, shortly after visiting his mother. His wife, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall likewise tested positive for the virus last Monday.

It was the second time the 73-year-old heir to the throne had contracted the virus.

The queen “will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines,” the palace added.

Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth celebrated the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the British throne.

Last October the queen spent a night at the hospital for an undisclosed reason and has cut back her activities on doctor’s orders since that time.

British lawmakers from one end of the political spectrum to the other wished the monarch a fast and full recovery from COVID-19.