A second teacher employed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Gaza held an Israeli hostage for Hamas, according to a report Sunday evening by Israel’s Channel 13 reporters Almog Boker and Aviad Glickman.

The UNRWA/Hamas terrorist teacher reportedly taught the Israeli hostage Arabic while being held in captivity.

New information was revealed that UNRWA workers who held Israelis as hostages transferred their captives from one hideout to another via UNRWA facilities in the enclave, according to the report.

One of the hostages released in October told Israeli officials after being freed that they were held captive at the home of an UNRWA school teacher, in the attic. The information – as have numerous reports during past conflicts – clearly implicates the close involvement of the agency with Gaza’s terrorist rulers.

At the time, UNRWA demanded “proof” that its staff has been collaborating with the terror group; and proof was not hard to find.

The hostage told reporters shortly after returning to Israel from Gaza that the UNRWA teacher kept him locked up and “barely fed or cared for” his medical issues during his captivity.

UNRWA has come under fire repeatedly for its enmeshment with Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization. For years, IDF soldiers have uncovered weapons and other ordnance stored in UNRWA facilities. The IDF has also pinpointed rocket attacks against Israel launched from UNRWA sites in Gaza as well.

UNRWA Ties to Oct. 7 Massacre Exposed – US Suspending Funding

But last week the accusations told an even more serious turn: interrogation of captured terrorists, Go-Pro footage from attackers who invaded Israel on October 7 and other evidence shows that at least 12 UNRWA staff actively participated in the terrorist massacres and abductions themselves during the attack.

In response to the allegations, the United States, the UK and a number of other Western nations immediately suspended their funding to the UN agency, pending further investigation.

“The United States is extremely troubled by the allegations,” stated Matthew Miller, the US State Department spokesperson. Miller added that the United States is reviewing “the steps the United Nations is taking to address them … There must be complete accountability for anyone who participated in the heinous attacks of Oct. 7.”

In response, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini ordered the dismissal of nine agency staff members who were allegedly connected to the Hamas militants’ attack on southern Israel last autumn. A tenth terrorist was determined to have died; his manner and place of death was not disclosed.

Guterres Vows Swift Action Against UNRWA Staff Who Engaged in Terrorism

“The United Nations is taking swift action following the extremely serious allegations against several UN Relief and Works Agency staff members. An investigation by the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) was immediately activated,” Secretary-General Guterres said in a statement.

“Of the 12 people implicated, nine were immediately identified and terminated by the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini; one is confirmed dead, and the identity of the two others is being clarified,” Guterres added.

UNRWA has long been accused of antisemitism, including allegations that its teachers glorify Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack, that humanitarian aid is passing through its hands directly to Hamas, and that Hamas terrorists hide in its schools.

The curriculum followed in UNRWA schools throughout Gaza and the Palestinian Authority, as well as in Jerusalem has also repeatedly been found to incite students to hate and glorify murderous terror attacks on Israelis and Jews.

The United Nations has done nothing in response, until now.