Israel’s liaison to the Palestinian Authority and Gaza — the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) — this weekend again, for the umpteenth time, debunked the lies accusing Israel of impeding the delivery of humanitarian aid to hapless Gaza civilians.

Another convoy carrying humanitarian aid made its way to northern Gaza today (Feb. 24).

There is no limit to the amount of aid that can enter Gaza and northern Gaza.

We are able and more than willing to coordinate aid according to requests of int'l aid orgs and agencies. pic.twitter.com/pDIDrYrklH — COGAT (@cogatonline) February 24, 2024

On Friday, COGAT noted that 20 bakeries are operating in Gaza, producing millions of pita bread per day.

20 bakeries are now operational in the Gaza Strip, following our facilitation. These bakeries are providing over 2.5 million pita breads a day to the civilian population of Gaza. Check out this video from a bakery in Nusierat, central Gaza, yesterday (Feb. 22). pic.twitter.com/HEn6cxFfKe — COGAT (@cogatonline) February 23, 2024

Also on Friday, COGAT pointed out that more than 13,000 trucks carrying over 250,000 tons of humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip since the start of the war.

Over 13,000 trucks carrying over 250,000 tons of humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip since the start of the war. There is no limit to the amount of humanitarian aid that can enter Gaza. pic.twitter.com/4pKjPOhOtE — COGAT (@cogatonline) February 23, 2024

Aid shipments are managing to reach Gaza despite the best efforts by the “Order 9” protest organization, whose members have been attempting to block the shipments.

“No assistance passes until the last of the abducted returns! There is no humanity without humanity,” the group maintains.

The posts came in response to an article published Thursday by The Washington Post quoting interim United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator James McGoldrick, who claimed the volume of humanitarian aid delivered to Gaza “has collapsed in recent weeks as Israeli airstrikes have targeted police officers who guard the convoys.”

UN Official Expelled by Israel for Pro-Terrorist Bias Trying to Establish an Office in Gaza

McGoldrick, who replaced Lynn Hastings in the position, said that targeting the Hamas “police officers” who “guard” the convoys — a euphemism for the terrorist organization’s blatant theft of at least 60 percent of the total volume of aid intended for civilians in the enclave — exposes the aid trucks “to looking by criminal gangs and desperate civilians,” according to the report.

Hastings, a Canadian diplomat, had her visa canceled by the Israeli government in December because she “acts unilaterally on behalf of the Palestinians and is consistently biased against Israel,” the government said in a brief statement.

The UN chooses to ignore the fact that Gaza “police officers” are actually card-carrying members of the Hamas terrorist organization that attacked Israel on October 7, torturing and then slaughtering 1,200 people in more than two dozen communities and several military bases, in addition to kidnapping 253 others — 134 of whom are still being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

Unsurprisingly, McGoldrick failed to mention that fact. Nor did he bother to mention that such Hamas “police officers” help their fellow terrorists loot the aid trucks long before they reach civilians. The “escorts” have also been repeatedly filmed beating and sometimes even shooting civilians who try to take the aid from the trucks before it reaches a Hamas-run distribution center.

At least a dozen Hamas operatives who were working as employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) responsible for aid distribution in Gaza were identified as participants in the October 7 massacre.

McGoldrick said in a January 25, 2024 statement during a visit to Gaza, “We need more supplies to come in from the private sector. We need to be able to scale up our pipelines and the key lifesaving commodities, but also from the authorities, the Israeli side, we need to get them to give us communications equipment.”

It’s not clear why Israel should have to supply communications equipment to humanitarian aid workers who often work hand-in-hand with Hamas.

Claiming that many of the goods humanitarians are trying to bring into Gaza to support water and sanitation “seem to be prohibited by the Israelis” McGoldrick also appears to be unable — or simply unwilling — to understand the issue of dual-use items from which Hamas terrorists have repeatedly produced missiles with which to attack Israelis.



“They see them as something that could be used for other things such as pumps, such as generators, such as spare parts, pipes for water sanitation, solar panels and some medical equipment, which is key to our ability to address the humanitarian crisis that’s there in front of us,” he said.

Hamas terrorists have proudly explained to journalists how they created weapons and built tunnels from such items, digging up the water pipes in Gaza to create missiles for attacks on Israel.

The truth of this claim was verified and documented by the Israel Defense Forces after the start of the October 7 war with Hamas.