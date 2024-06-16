Photo Credit: Tehran Times

The Group of Seven (G7) world leaders warned Iran this past Friday to cease the expansion of its uranium enrichment program.

The warning comes in response to a United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report published Thursday that said Iran currently has enough uranium enriched to 60 percent purity — a mere hop from the 90 percent purity required to fuel a nuclear weapon — to create three such weapons if that step is taken.

Iran has installed additional advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges at its underground Fordow nuclear plant, and has begun to prepare others, according to the report.

“Iran must engage in serious dialogue and provide convincing assurances that its nuclear program is exclusively peaceful, in full cooperation and compliance with the IAEA’s monitoring and verification mechanism, including the Board of Governors’ resolution of 5 June,” the statement said.

“We urge Tehran to cease and reverse nuclear escalations, and stop the continuing uranium enrichment activities that have no credible civilian justifications,” the draft statement read.

Iran has repeated pledged to annihilate the State of Israel and is a generous state sponsor of regional terrorist organizations who are currently engaged in an attempt to do so, including Hezbollah, Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations.

The G7 also threatened to enforce new measures if Iran transfers ballistic missiles to Russia, according to the draft communique seen by Reuters.

“We call on Iran to stop assisting Russia’s war in Ukraine and not to transfer ballistic missiles and related technology, as this would represent a substantive material escalation and a direct threat to European security,” the G7 said.