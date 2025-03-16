Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli Defense Forces troops uncovered a weapons storage facility during a counter-terrorism operation in the Nur Shams area of northern Samaria, the military announced on Sunday.

According to the IDF, the cache contained weapons, a significant quantity of ammunition, and several bags filled with additional arms. During the search, soldiers also found a vest bearing the insignia of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) inside one of the bags.

The confiscated weapons have been transferred to Israeli security forces for further analysis and investigation. The military emphasized its commitment to continuing counter-terrorism efforts in Judea and Samaria to safeguard Israeli citizens.

A photo from the weapons storage facility in Nur Shams was released by the IDF, depicting the seized arsenal.

Why is an @UNRWA bag in the same facility as automatic rifles? During a counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, IDF soldiers located a weapons storage facility in Nur Shams containing several weapons, a significant amount of ammunition, and bags filled with weapons.… pic.twitter.com/bXCZjUMKQj — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 16, 2025

Over 60 arrested in counter-terror ops in Judea and Samaria

Over the past week, units from the IDF Commando Brigade, including the Duvdevan, Egoz and Maglan units, have carried out operations targeting terrorists across Judea and Samaria, the IDF reported on Saturday.

During these operations, more than 60 individuals wanted for security-related offenses were arrested. Israeli forces also confiscated a substantial cache of weapons, including firearms, explosives and ammunition.

עשרות מבוקשים נעצרו ואמצעי לחימה רבים הוחרמו: לוחמי עוצבת הקומנדו פועלים ברחבי אוגדת יהודה ושומרון לכל הפרטים >> https://t.co/lkKgImb1Eo pic.twitter.com/1d9VnpAFNr — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 15, 2025

The operations are part of the IDF’s ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region. The discovery of explosives in several locations has raised concerns about the continued threat from terrorist groups operating in the area.

The IDF has pledged to maintain its efforts to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens and reaffirmed its commitment to securing the region.

