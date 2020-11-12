Photo Credit: Yossi Zeliger / Flash 90
View of the border area between Israel and Egypt as it seen from Road number 10, southern Israel, on December 5, 2018.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has expressed “deep sorrow” over the death of eight members of the United Nations Multinational Observer Force in a helicopter crash Thursday in Sinai.

The ministry said in a statement that the peacekeepers are “greatly valued” for their work in the region.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi offered his wishes for a swift recovery by the lone wounded soldier who survived the crash.

The IDF offered its medical assistance to evacuate the wounded from the crash site; the wounded soldier was taken by Israeli Medivac to a hospital in Israel.

“The IDF helicopter arrived at the scene with fighters from the Israel’s 669th Rescue Unit,” the IDF Spokesperson said.

