Photo Credit: Yossi Zeliger / Flash 90

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has expressed “deep sorrow” over the death of eight members of the United Nations Multinational Observer Force in a helicopter crash Thursday in Sinai.

The ministry said in a statement that the peacekeepers are “greatly valued” for their work in the region.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi offered his wishes for a swift recovery by the lone wounded soldier who survived the crash.

The IDF offered its medical assistance to evacuate the wounded from the crash site; the wounded soldier was taken by Israeli Medivac to a hospital in Israel.

“The IDF helicopter arrived at the scene with fighters from the Israel’s 669th Rescue Unit,” the IDF Spokesperson said.