Photo Credit: courtesy, NYC Councilmember Chaim Deutsch / via Twitter

On Wednesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that bars and restaurants in NY with liquor licenses will have to close at 10 pm.

Private parties in private residences will also have to be capped at 10 people as well – which will have a devastating effect on large Jewish families and even basic small celebrations such as a “L’chaim” – the celebration of a child’s brand-new engagement.

Advertisement



While this is bad news, there is some good news as well: struggling small businesses in Brooklyn, which for weeks was classified as a “red zone,” forcing mass closures, have now been allowed to reopen with the zone upgraded to “orange” classification.

Dozens of businesses reopened today as our community transitioned into an orange zone. I’m joining the #RiseUpRedZone movement to support these businesses and remind you to #ShopLocal. ? Save Our Stores@ChaskelBennett @WhoWeAre613 @FlatbushJCC @JoshMehlman pic.twitter.com/1rws3whJ93 — Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) November 10, 2020

Local Brooklyn politicians backed an effort by Jewish first responder Chaskel Bennett to launch the grassroots “Rise Up Red Zone” project to encourage residents to shop local and support their local struggling business establishments, helping them to regain their economic footing.

With the announcement that the red zone is transitioning to orange, our rally has been put ⚫️on hold⚫️. Be sure to thank your representatives who were planning to join to defend our businesses. We will continue our advocacy for ALL businesses to reopen safely. Shop local! ? pic.twitter.com/wCWhEzLZSL — Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) November 9, 2020

Brooklyn-based City Council member Chaim Deutsch warned last week in a tweet, “It’s not a coincidence that the areas Cuomo has dubbed “red zones” are voting red in unprecedented numbers. Cuomo hurt down-ballot Dems with his policies,” Deutsch pointed out.

This past Wednesday, Deutsch urged his fellow Brooklynites, “Be like Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams – shop local and support our small business!”

Be like Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams – shop local and support our small businesses! @BKBoroHall https://t.co/hROR6senMz — Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) November 11, 2020