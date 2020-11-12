Photo Credit: courtesy, NYC Councilmember Chaim Deutsch / via Twitter
NYC Councilmember Chaim Deutsch and Brooklyn store owner celebrate reopening following community transition from COVID-19 "red zone" to "orange."

On Wednesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that bars and restaurants in NY with liquor licenses will have to close at 10 pm.

Private parties in private residences will also have to be capped at 10 people as well – which will have a devastating effect on large Jewish families and even basic small celebrations such as a “L’chaim” – the celebration of a child’s brand-new engagement.

Advertisement

While this is bad news, there is some good news as well: struggling small businesses in Brooklyn, which for weeks was classified as a “red zone,” forcing mass closures, have now been allowed to reopen with the zone upgraded to “orange” classification.

Local Brooklyn politicians backed an effort by Jewish first responder Chaskel Bennett to launch the grassroots “Rise Up Red Zone” project to encourage residents to shop local and support their local struggling business establishments, helping them to regain their economic footing.

Brooklyn-based City Council member Chaim Deutsch warned last week in a tweet, “It’s not a coincidence that the areas Cuomo has dubbed “red zones” are voting red in unprecedented numbers. Cuomo hurt down-ballot Dems with his policies,” Deutsch pointed out.

This past Wednesday, Deutsch urged his fellow Brooklynites, “Be like Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams – shop local and support our small business!”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsrael Aids Multinational Peacekeepers After Helicopter Crash in Egypt’s Sinai
Next articleCan’t Stop The Feeling
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...