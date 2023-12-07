Photo Credit: Shlomi Amsalem / Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced Wednesday that he canceled a visa for the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in the Palestinian Authority territories, Lynn Hastings.

Cohen canceled the visa over her refusal to condemn Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization.

We will no longer be silent in the face of the bias of the UN! I decided to revoke the residence visa to Israel of the UN "humanitarian" coordinator Lynn Hastings. Someone who did not condemn Hamas for the brutal massacre of 1,200 Israelis, for the kidnapping of babies and the… — אלי כהן | Eli Cohen (@elicoh1) December 5, 2023

Advertisement





“Someone who did not condemn Hamas for the brutal massacre of 1,200 Israelis, for the kidnapping of babies and the elderly and for the horrific acts of abuse and rape, and for using the residents of Gaza as human shields, but instead condemns Israel, a democratic country that protects its citizens, cannot serve in the UN and cannot enter Israel!” Cohen said in a statement.

Hastings has been a loud critic of Israel’s war against Hamas from the start, even though the terror group has repeatedly vowed to repeat the October 7 tortures, massacre and abductions carried out by its operatives during its invasion of southern Israel, “over and over and over again” – presenting a clear existential threat to the Jewish State.

The envoy has also led appeals for increasing humanitarian aid in Gaza, despite nearly all of the deliveries having immediately been confiscated or stolen by Hamas operatives, leaving starving Gazan civilians to fend for themselves.