Photo Credit: Shlomi Amsalem / Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced Wednesday that he canceled a visa for the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in the Palestinian Authority territories, Lynn Hastings.

Cohen canceled the visa over her refusal to condemn Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization.

Advertisement


“Someone who did not condemn Hamas for the brutal massacre of 1,200 Israelis, for the kidnapping of babies and the elderly and for the horrific acts of abuse and rape, and for using the residents of Gaza as human shields, but instead condemns Israel, a democratic country that protects its citizens, cannot serve in the UN and cannot enter Israel!” Cohen said in a statement.

Hastings has been a loud critic of Israel’s war against Hamas from the start, even though the terror group has repeatedly vowed to repeat the October 7 tortures, massacre and abductions carried out by its operatives during its invasion of southern Israel, “over and over and over again” – presenting a clear existential threat to the Jewish State.

The envoy has also led appeals for increasing humanitarian aid in Gaza, despite nearly all of the deliveries having immediately been confiscated or stolen by Hamas operatives, leaving starving Gazan civilians to fend for themselves.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHarvard, UPenn, MIT Presidents Refuse to Tell House Committee that Calls for Genocide of Jews Violate Codes of Conduct
Next articleHaving Sunk Historic Labor Party, Merav Michaeli Will Resign and Never Come Back
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR