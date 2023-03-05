Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

A Lebanese Army soldier physically pushed an Israel Defense Forces officer on Sunday at Israel’s northern border, according to a report by Abu Ali Express on Telegram.

At least one of the Lebanese forces who arrived at the site was from the country’s Intelligence Directorate, as indicated on the back of his shirt in Arabic.

According to Lebanese sources quoted in the report, the altercation took place when the Lebanese soldier pulled out of the ground an iron stake placed there by the Israeli military officer.

Lebanese forces said planting the iron stake was a violation of the international blue line that serves as the border between Israel and Lebanon.T

One Israeli soldier allegedly broke his weapon at the site, according to Ita A-Sha’ab, who was at the border.

Soldiers from the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were deployed to the site of the altercation.