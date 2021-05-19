Photo Credit: Hamad Almakt / Flash 90
UNIFIL official checks shrapnel from a Katyusha missile fired at Israel from Lebanon (archive)

The United Nations Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) urged “all sides to show maximum restraint” on Wednesday afternoon after a Lebanon-based Palestinian terror organization fired four rockets at northern Israel.

Lebanese Rocket Fire Aimed at Haifa, Acco and Environs; Coordinated with Hamas?

The attack was launched simultaneously with an attack by Gaza terrorists, who launched a heavy barrage of rocket fire on much of Israel’s southern region.

“Rockets have been launched from south Lebanon into north Israel, and the IDF has retaliated,” UNFIL said in a statement.

“UNIFIL Head of Mission Stefano Del Col is in contact with the parties, urging all sides to exercise maximum restrain at this critical time,” the statement said.

“The firing has now stopped,” UNIFIL added.

“Our peacekeepers are on the ground with the Lebanese Army Official to assess the situation.”

There were no physical injuries reported among Israelis following the attack, other than two cases of minor injuries incurred while racing for cover to a bomb shelter. There were also numerous cases of people suffering extreme anxiety.

