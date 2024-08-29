Photo Credit: courtesy, UN World Food Program

The United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP) has announced it is “pausing” the movement of its employees in Gaza until further notice.

Wednesday’s announcement came after a WFP team came under fire on the previous evening (August 27), a few meters from an Israeli check point at the Wadi Gaza bridge.

The team was returning from a mission to Kerem Shalom/ Karam Abu Salem with two WFP armoured vehicles after escorting a convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid cargo routed to Gaza’s central area.

The organization’s statement implied that Israel Defense Forces may have had something to do with the attack.

“Despite being clearly marked and receiving multiple clearances by Israeli authorities to approach, the vehicle was directly struck by gunfire as it was moving towards an Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) checkpoint.”

The vehicle absorbed at least ten bullets: five on the driver’s side, two on the passenger side and three on other parts of the vehicle. None of the employees onboard were physically harmed.

“Though this is not the first security incident to occur during the war it is the first time that a WFP vehicle has been directly shot at near a checkpoint, despite securing the necessary clearances, as per standard protocol,” WFP said.

The probability of a Hamas terrorist ambush was not mentioned. In fact, the terror group’s name did not appear even once in the announcement.

“The incident is a stark reminder of the rapidly and ever shrinking humanitarian space in the Gaza Strip, where increasing violence compromises our ability to deliver life-saving assistance. The already critical situation is exacerbated by restricted access and heightened risks, leading to decreased food supplies reaching those in desperate need,” WPF claimed.

Again, without a single mention of the Hamas terrorist organization that is not only opening fire daily on IDF soldiers but is also once again launching rocket fire at Israeli civilians across the border.

“This is totally unacceptable and the latest in a series of unnecessary security incidents that have endangered the lives of WFP’s team in Gaza,” said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain.

“As last night’s events show, the current deconfliction system is failing and this cannot go on any longer. I call on the Israeli authorities and all parties to the conflict to act immediately to ensure the safety and security of all aid workers in Gaza.”

Humanitarian aid workers are increasingly coming under fire and face a “multitude of challenges” as they deliver supplies in Gaza, WFP noted.

No mention of the Hamas terrorists and allied gangs who routinely hijack the trucks at gunpoint and then loot the supplies.

The organization criticized the ongoing evacuation orders aimed at saving civilian lives as the IDF hunts for the terrorists and the hostages they kidnapped from Israel, claiming disruptions in aid deliveries.

Last week, WFP lost access to its third and last operational warehouse in central Gaza, while five of WFP’s operated community kitchens had to be evacuated, the organization said.

This past Sunday evacuation orders impacted the main WFP operating hub in Deir Al Balah, “forcing our team to relocate for the third time since the war started,” the organization said. The aid group ignored the fact that evacuation orders are intended safeguard civilians from getting caught in combat zones.

In its carefully worded statement, the WFP called on “all parties” to “respect international humanitarian law, ensure the protection of humanitarian workers, and uphold their commitment to facilitating the delivery of vital and life-saving aid.”

