Photo Credit: Deror Avi via Wikimedia

A 67-year-old woman died on Tuesday in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, Israel, after contracting the coronavirus. Wolfson Hospital issued a statement saying she had been on artificial respiration at the intensive care unit, and that she suffered from a severe background illness.

The deceased was hospitalized for a week and it is unknown from whom and where she was infected.

Last Friday, Aryeh Even, 88, a resident of Jerusalem, died of the coronavirus at Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem. He lived at the Nofim Tower sheltered housing for the elderly in Jerusalem, where several patients have been infected from a social worker who carried the virus. He, too, suffered from many background illnesses.

The Health Ministry announced Tuesday morning that the number of coronavirus patients in Israel had risen to 1,656, an increase of 214 from Monday evening and 449 since Sunday. About 30 of the patients are hooked to a respirator and their condition is severe.