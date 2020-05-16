Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
COVID-19 new coronavirus test sample

The number of active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, dropped to 3,485 as of Saturday, according to Israel’s Health Ministry.

There were two more new infections as of Saturday morning, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of the virus to 16,608.

At present, there are 59 patients in serious condition, and of those, 49 still require ventilator support; 40 more patients are in fair condition. The rest of the patients are in good condition with milder symptoms.

One person died from the virus over the Sabbath; the total death toll from COVID-19 is now 268.

The good news: 12,855 Israelis have recovered from the virus.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

