Photo Credit: Noam Moskowitz / Flash 90

A mass prayer is planned to be held at 8:30 pm Thursday at the Western Wall to ask God for the recovery of Rabbi Haim Druckman, who was diagnosed Friday with COVID-19 for the second time this year.

The former MK and spiritual leader of the Religious Zionism and Bnei Akiva movements was hospitalized Wednesday at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center after his condition deteriorated.

The rabbi is unconscious, according to MK Bezalel Smotrich, who visited the rabbi Wednesday night.

“The rabbi’s condition is not good,” Smotrich said. “I am very grateful to the medical staff here at Hadassah and the intensive care department and call on the public to ear open the Gates of Heaven through prayers for the recovery of Rabbi Haim Meir ben Milkah. God does not tire of the prayers of the masses.”

Rabbi Druckman, age 90, was diagnosed with the coronavirus the first time about ten months ago. He has been struggling with medical issues ever since.

“Our teacher and rabbi Rabbi Druckman has devoted his entire life to the people of Israel,” Bnei Akiva Secretary-General Yigal Klein said in a statement.

“Now, the rabbi needs the prayers of all of us. We must pray and cry out to the Creator of the World for the rabbi’s recovery so that he will continue to guide us through the days and years,” Klein said.

The public is asked to continue with prayers for the speedy and complete recovery of Rabbi Haim Meir ben Milkah.