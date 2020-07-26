Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg / Flash 90

The Israeli Health Ministry reported Saturday evening there was a slight reduction in the number of newly-diagnosed COVID-19 patients over the past 24 hours: 1,770 Israelis tested positive for the novel coronavirus out of the 23,153 tests that were conducted on Friday, keeping the contagion rate at 8.2 percent.

The results bring the total number of actively ill patients in the country to 33,160 at present.

Of those, 312 patients are in very serious condition, including 94 who require ventilator support – a rise of 10 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Seven more Israelis have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 455.

A total of 60,496 Israelis have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. In the past week alone, 10,967 people tested positive for the virus in Israel.

Even as the number of Israelis who become sick with the coronavirus continues to rise, locals still are ranting and protesting against government restrictions designed to protect their health and keep the everyone safe.

This weekend stores, hairstylists, malls, open air markets, libraries and gyms were closed from Friday at 5 pm until 5 am Sunday (July 24 – July 26) as part of the latest set of coronavirus restrictions set by the government.

However, restaurants (20 people allowed indoors, 30 outdoors), stores selling essential products (pharmacies, food, repair centers) zoos, safaris, petting zoos, museums (not including children’s exhibits), swimming pools, attractions, cable cars and beaches were all allowed to be open.

Summer school classes (up to grade four) and summer camps also are continuing their sessions through this week.