Photo Credit: Yehonatan Valtser/TPS
A noisy anti-Netanyahu protester at the Knesset. July 21, 2020

Residents of Rechavia travelled to the city Modi’in to protest outside the home of Gonen Ben-Yitzchak, one of the organizers of the non-stop protests in Rechavia, Jerusalem, outside the official residence of the prime minister. Residents of the Rechavia neighborhood have been complaining about the noise and road-blocking by the various “Just Not Bibi” protesters for months. But that hasn’t stopped the protesters from disturbing all the families who live nearby.

The residents gave Ben-Yitzchak’s neighbors a dose of the same medicine. It is unlikely that will be enough to stop the inconsiderate protesters and anarchists in Jerusalem. Unlike the protesters in Jerusalem, none of the white-shirted protesters in Modi’in took off their shirts.

