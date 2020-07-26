Photo Credit: Yehonatan Valtser/TPS

Residents of Rechavia travelled to the city Modi’in to protest outside the home of Gonen Ben-Yitzchak, one of the organizers of the non-stop protests in Rechavia, Jerusalem, outside the official residence of the prime minister. Residents of the Rechavia neighborhood have been complaining about the noise and road-blocking by the various “Just Not Bibi” protesters for months. But that hasn’t stopped the protesters from disturbing all the families who live nearby.

The residents gave Ben-Yitzchak’s neighbors a dose of the same medicine. It is unlikely that will be enough to stop the inconsiderate protesters and anarchists in Jerusalem. Unlike the protesters in Jerusalem, none of the white-shirted protesters in Modi’in took off their shirts.

גל המחאות | כמה מתושבי שכונת רחביה בירושלים הגיעו למחות ליד ביתו של עו"ד גונן בן יצחק במודיעין, (אחד ממובילי המחאה נגד רה"מ), במחאה על רעש ההפגנות סמוך למעון ראש הממשלה בבירה@SuleimanMas1 pic.twitter.com/CGcpnFlz86 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 25, 2020

