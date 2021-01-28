Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/Flash90
Israelis receive a Covid-19 vaccine, at a Maccabi Health vaccination center at the Givatayim mall, outside of Tel Aviv, January 20, 2021.

Only 0.027% of the some 248,000 of Israel’s Maccabi Health Services members contracted COVID-19 seven days or more after their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Of the 66 that did contract COVID-19, all had mild cases of the virus.

The impressive success rate in Maccabi Health Services’ sample was only slightly better than the country at large. Seven days after their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, only 0.4% of 715,425 Israelis contracted COVID-19. Of that 317, 16 were hospitalized.

