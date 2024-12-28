Photo Credit: GPO / YouTube screengrab
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks from his office on Sept. 30 2024

Last Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent an examination at Hadassah Hospital in the course of which was discovered a urinary tract infection stemming from a benign enlargement of his prostate.

Since then, for several days, the Prime Minister has been treated with antibiotics which have successfully dealt with the infection.

As a result, Prime Minister Netanyahu will undergo treatment tomorrow to remove his prostate. Full details will be issued separately.

Tomorrow’s government meeting will be held as planned.

