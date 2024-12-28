Photo Credit: GPO / YouTube screengrab

Last Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent an examination at Hadassah Hospital in the course of which was discovered a urinary tract infection stemming from a benign enlargement of his prostate.

Since then, for several days, the Prime Minister has been treated with antibiotics which have successfully dealt with the infection.

As a result, Prime Minister Netanyahu will undergo treatment tomorrow to remove his prostate. Full details will be issued separately.

Tomorrow’s government meeting will be held as planned.

