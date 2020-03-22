Photo Credit: Courtesy Sheba Medical Center

Working around the clock over the past week, more than 400 workers and medical professionals transformed an underground parking garage near the entrance to Sheba Medical Center’s main campus into a full-fledged COVID-19 critical care unit.

The CCCU features 40 additional beds, advanced technologies and robust medical capabilities, including orthopedics and a birthing area. The underground facility already featured special electric housing units for use during times of war.

The new CCCU will begin operations on Sunday evening, having completed numerous drills earlier in the day.

Similar to the existing off-campus corona quarantine complex, a special medical team consisting of high-ranking doctors and nurses have been trained for this new facility.

The CCCU was built in response to the growing numbers of critically ill coronavirus patients, whose numbers are expected to spike in the coming days.