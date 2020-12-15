Photo Credit: Courtesy: Sheba Medical Center

A cornerstone for the Israel Center for Advanced Nuclear Medicine and Radio-Pharmacy was laid at a ceremony on Dec. 8 at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer.

The new facility is expected to make Sheba one of the most advanced global centers for nuclear medicine, imaging and radio-pharmacy. The new facility is made possible thanks to the generous support and contribution of businessman and philanthropist Roman Abramovich.

Along with the most state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging devices, and a large complex for innovative radioactive treatments, the new center will also feature a cyclotron – the largest and most advanced in Israel – that will allow the development and production of more accurate and rapid cancer diagnosis and treatments.

With the help of the cyclotron, Sheba Medical Center will be able to develop and produce within its own research laboratories new research materials to diagnose other maladies such as heart disease, inflammatory ailments, and Alzheimer’s, as well as to produce innovative medications and treatments for local and global use.

Dr. Liran Domchevsky, Director of the Institute of Nuclear Medicine at Sheba Medical Center said, “Today the cornerstone was laid for a groundbreaking center with the ability to diagnose and treat patients with all types of diseases. The new center will provide advanced and better treatment, and will promote the production and development of new materials that will affect the way medicine will look in the future.”

Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, Director General of Sheba Medical Center added, “The establishment of the new center is a revolution in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases. Today, we took another giant step in establishing Israel’s City of Health and implementing a new vision for patient care at Sheba Medical Center.”