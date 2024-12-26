Photo Credit: Image by Vat Loai from Pixabay

In a groundbreaking study from Tel Aviv University, scientists have uncovered a fundamental conflict in how the brain learns and forms memories, challenging long-held assumptions about classical and operant conditioning. The findings, published in Science Advances (Neuronal circuit mechanisms of competitive interaction between action-based and coincidence learning), suggest that these two learning systems cannot operate simultaneously, as they compete for dominance in the brain.

Classical conditioning, famously demonstrated by Pavlov’s dogs, involves forming passive associations between stimuli—like linking the sound of a bell with the anticipation of food. Operant conditioning, by contrast, is an active process where behaviors are reinforced by rewards or consequences. For decades, scientists assumed these systems could work in tandem, but the new research reveals a far more complex dynamic.

Advertisement





Led by Professor Moshe Parnas and PhD student Eyal Rozenfeld from the Laboratory for Neural Circuits and Olfactory Perception at Tel Aviv University’s Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, the study used fruit flies (Drosophila) as a model organism. Despite their simple brains, fruit flies exhibit learning behaviors remarkably similar to mammals, making them ideal for this kind of investigation.

In the experiment, flies were trained to associate a particular smell with an electric shock using both classical and operant conditioning methods. Under classical conditioning, the flies froze in response to the smell, while under operant conditioning, they learned to flee. However, when both conditioning methods were applied simultaneously, the flies exhibited neither behavior. Instead, they appeared confused, unable to learn either response effectively.

“You can think of the brain as engaging in a mental tug-of-war,” said Prof. Parnas. “When one learning system is active, it actively suppresses the other. This prioritization prevents conflicting responses but also means the brain cannot learn two contradictory behaviors at the same time.”

The researchers identified neural mechanisms responsible for this prioritization, focusing on the brain’s ‘navigation center,’ which acts as a gatekeeper, ensuring only one type of memory takes precedence.

Eyal Rozenfeld highlighted the broader implications of the findings: “This discovery not only reshapes how we understand learning but could also provide valuable insights into conditions like ADHD and Alzheimer’s disease. By understanding how the brain manages competing learning systems, we might uncover new pathways for therapeutic interventions.”

While fruit flies and humans are vastly different, the parallels in their learning processes suggest that these insights could have profound implications for neuroscience and education. At its core, the study highlights the brain’s remarkable ability to streamline learning—even if it means choosing one path at the expense of another.

Share this article on WhatsApp: