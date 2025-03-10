Photo Credit: Image by Ryan McGuire from Pixabay

A new study from Tel Aviv University has used AI tools for the first time to explore what motivates people to exercise and which strategies are most effective in maintaining physical fitness.

The researchers employed artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze thousands of posts on the Reddit platform. Their findings revealed that 23.9% of users who engage in exercise do so to enhance their appearance, 18.9% exercise to maintain their physical health, and 16.9% do so to improve their mental health. The study was conducted by a team from TAU’s School of Public Health, Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences: Dr. Michal Shmueli-Scheuer, Yedidya Silverman, Prof. Israel Halperin, and Prof. Yftach Gepner. The research was published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (Analysis of Reddit Discussions on Motivational Factors for Physical Activity: Cross-Sectional Study).

Prof. Gepner explains, “Typically, researchers in our field rely on outdated questionnaires that come with inherent biases to understand why people engage in sports and what strategies work for sustaining physical activity. It’s a curious situation: we know from science that just over two hours of physical activity each week can prevent 30% of diseases, enhance our quality of life, and increase our lifespan. Yet, fewer than 25% of people actually follow through. Why? What have we overlooked? While we often wish our loved ones good health on their birthdays, we rarely hear a wish for ‘good workouts.’ But there’s a clear way to health—exercise. That’s why it’s essential to understand what truly motivates people to exercise and how to help them stick with it.”

Prof. Gepner adds, “Our findings aren’t based on self-reported data, a representative sample, a questionnaire, or a survey. These are, in essence, the real reasons people exercise. And the answer is clear: people mainly exercise to look good. In surveys, they may say it’s for health, but the reality is they want six-pack abs. These results are crucial because they show us how to effectively communicate with the public, encourage people to get active, promote health, and prevent disease.”

In addition to motivations, the researchers also investigated which strategies help people engage in physical activity. According to the Reddit posts, 30% of individuals rely on established workout routines (e.g., morning/evening sessions or every Saturday morning), 13.9% set specific goals (such as weight loss or running 5 km), 12.1% enjoy the activity itself, 9.7% like socializing during workouts, 8.9% use media (such as YouTube workout videos), 2.8% use fitness apps, and 2.5% commit financially to maintaining physical activity.

“The results are significant,” says Prof. Gepner. “One strategy stands out as being particularly effective—developing exercise habits. If you want to be healthier, the key is to build healthy habits. Instead of reaching for a cigarette in the morning, try drinking two glasses of water and going for a run. With a 30% success rate, this is a strategy backed by data. As the Head of the Department of Health Promotion, I can confidently tell the public: create habits and be healthy.”

