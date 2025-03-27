Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

United Hatzalah has inaugurated a state-of-the-art operations center in Bnei Brak, set to serve as the nerve center for emergency response nationwide. Equipped with an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) system, the new center represents a groundbreaking step in predicting emergencies and dynamically deploying emergency responders—enhancing Israel’s medical response capabilities.

The cutting-edge AI system analyzes real-time data, detects patterns, and forecasts where medical emergencies are likely to occur. This allows United Hatzalah ambulances and volunteers to pre-position near high-risk locations before an emergency call is even received, drastically reducing response times and saving more lives.

Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah, emphasized the significance of the new center: “This is a major leap in emergency medical response. By integrating cutting-edge technology with the dedication of thousands of volunteers, we aim to reach every patient as quickly as possible. The AI system will prevent unnecessary delays and ensure timely, life-saving care.”

David Salach, Director of the Centers Division, highlighted the center’s unique capabilities: “While this center complements our national headquarters in Jerusalem, its real innovation lies in predictive emergency deployment. Using advanced algorithms that analyze past emergency patterns, weather conditions, traffic congestion, and other factors, we can anticipate high-risk areas in real-time and adjust accordingly.”

The launch of the new center aligns with a global movement toward integrating smart technologies in emergency medicine. With this initiative, United Hatzalah is positioning itself at the forefront of innovation in Israel, advancing its vision of a faster, more efficient emergency medical system nationwide.

