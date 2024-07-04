Photo Credit: Pixabay / Kaigraphick

The West Nile virus is continuing to claim lives in Israel, where the Health Ministry reported late Wednesday that 11 people have died from the illness.

So far, 153 have been diagnosed with West Nile virus, the ministry reported, adding that most of the patients are from the center of the country.

According to the ministry, about 80 percent of those infected do not develop symptoms of West Nile fever.

About 20 percent of those infected will have symptoms of varying severity, including fever, general malaise, headaches or generalized body aches. Neurological complications will appear in less than one percent of those infected.

“It is important to note that the virus does not pass from person to person and the disease does not pass back from person to mosquito,” the ministry said. “The risk of significant morbidity is among adults and people with immunosuppression.”

To reduce exposure to mosquitoes, the Ministry of Health recommends using mosquito repellents and “appropriate accessories” (such as electronic devices) to keep mosquitoes away in the living rooms, as well as turning on fans in the bedrooms.

