Photo Credit: CUMTA

For the second time in less than 12 hours, people in Tel Aviv and surrounds were forced to race for cover at around 1:23 pm Thursday.

Red Alert sirens blared in Neta’im and the Palmachin Industrial Park as well as in Ramat Gan, Or Yehuda, Holom, Hemed, and Rishon Lezion, among other areas.

Advertisement





The attack was launched at central Israel by terrorists in southern Gaza, according to the IDF. Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack.

Three rockets were fired by the terrorists; one was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Array and two others landed in open areas. No injuries reported.

The first attack on Thursday came at 4 am, when more than three million Israelis were awakened at 4 am Thursday by a blaring Red Alert siren warning of an incoming ballistic missile attack from Iran’s Yemeni proxy, the Houthi terrorist organization.

Israelis living in Rehovot, Rishon Lezion, Kfar Saba, Ra’anana, Elad, Shoham, Modi’in, Bnei Brak, Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Holon, Bat Yam, Lod, Bnei Brak, Hod Hasharon, Herzliya, Mevasseret Zion, Ramle, Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Beitar Illit, Neve Daniel and other nearby areas were all sent racing for cover, with parents forced to pull their sleeping children out of their warm beds and carry them to safety. The Western Wall was evacuated as well.

The Israeli Air Force intercepted the Houthi missile before it reached Israeli territory, the IDF said.

More than a dozen people were injured while racing for cover in the middle of the night, and many suffered anxiety, but no one was hurt by falling shrapnel, according to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response organization.

Share this article on WhatsApp: