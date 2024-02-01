Photo Credit: MPAC National / Flickr

(JNS) The U.S. House of Representatives voted 422-2 on Wednesday to deny entry into the United States to non-U.S. citizen members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad who attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) introduced H.R. 6679, the “No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act,” which drew dissenting votes from Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.), two leftist members of the so-called “squad.” Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.) voted “present.”

“Any alien who carried out, participated in, planned, financed, afforded material support to or otherwise facilitated any of the attacks against Israel initiated by Hamas beginning on Oct. 7, 2023, is inadmissible,” the bill reads.

“H.R. 6679 is unnecessary because it is redundant with already existing federal law,” Tlaib said. “It’s just another GOP messaging bill being used to incite anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian and anti-Muslim hatred that makes communities like ours unsafe.”

Bush said: “I opposed H.R. 6679 because it is a redundant, empty messaging bill Republicans are using to target immigrants and incite anti-Palestinian hate. Republicans have zero credibility on these issues.”

In a November resolution affirming Israel’s right to exist, Tlaib voted “present,” while Bush did not vote.

The resolution singles out Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Palestine Liberation Organization. It now needs to pass in the Senate to become law.