Photo Credit: Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90

Israeli forces thwarted a car-ramming attack near Kiryat Arba on Thursday, on the outskirts of Hebron in Judea and near the home of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Israel Defense Forces soldiers opened fire, wounded the terrorist and detained him for questioning. “There are no casualties to our forces,” the military added.

A second Arab, who was not the attacker, sustained minor wounds in the incident, the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) first response organization reported.

On Monday, IDF troops foiled an Arab stabbing attack in the Tekoa area, some 10 miles northeast of Hebron. Soldiers from the Tabor Battalion of the Etzion Brigade shot and killed the terrorist. No Israelis were injured in the attack.

Since Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre of some 1,200 persons living near the Gaza border, Israeli security forces have arrested more than 2,650 wanted Palestinian terrorism suspects in Judea and Samaria, of whom around 1,300 are associated with Hamas.