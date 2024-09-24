Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

More than 100 rockets were fired at northern Israel by midday Tuesday, Day 2 of Operation Northern Arrows, with moderate damage across the region and multiple Israelis injured, although most were hurt as they raced for shelter.

A large barrage of missiles was aimed at the areas around Mount Carmel, Wadi Ara, the valleys and Yokneam shortly after 1 pm.

The lion’s share of the missiles fired earlier by Lebanon’s Iranian proxy were aimed at the Galilee Panhandle, and most landed in open areas.

A 25-year-old IDF reservist sustained moderate shrapnel wounds on the road to Daliat al-Carmel, at the Elyakim Junction in the attack on Mount Carmel, south of Haifa. He was taken in a mobile intensive care unit ambulance to Rambam Medical Center in fair condition, Magen David Adom (MDA) reported.

Five Israelis were injured racing for shelter in the Jezreel Valley on Tuesday morning; three suffered bone fractures. All five were taken to the Emek Medical Center in Afula. Several other Israelis in the area were treated for severe anxiety.

A Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance was damaged in a rocket attack on the Jezreel Valley as well.

Seven people were taken to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa during Hezbollah rocket attacks overnight, including four with various injuries acquired while racing for shelter, two with shrapnel wounds and one person who suffered severe anxiety. All seven were treated and released to their homes.

Iron Dome interceptor fragments landed throughout the Galilee overnight, including a large one that weighed more than 60 kilograms (132 lb) that hit the ground near the Nof HaGalil city hall, overlooking Nazareth and the Jezreel Valley.

A morning rocket barrage that rained down on Kiryat Shmona included a rocket that directly struck a municipal warehouse, igniting a fire there and in several other sites around the city.

