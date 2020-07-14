Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

United Hatzalah volunteers responded to a major accident that took place at Kabri interchange on Highway 89 in Israel’s Galilee.

One person was moderately injured and 17 suffered light injuries.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Osheri Eliyahu who was one of the first responders at the scene said: “The accident involved a private car and a bus. The bus had flipped on its side. All of the victims are conscious and are either in moderate or light conditions. Due to the number of injured people, Untied Hatzalah volunteers from Nahariya, Ma’alot and Akko arrived at the scene to treat the injured. United Hatzalah ambulances transported a number of the injured to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.”