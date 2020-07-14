Security cameras record from Rt. M4 in Idlib, Syria, this week: a joint Turkish-Russian patrol triggers a powerful roadside charge. Three Russian soldiers were injured, according to reports.
H/T Abu Ali Express.
Advertisement
Security cameras record from Rt. M4 in Idlib, Syria, this week: a joint Turkish-Russian patrol triggers a powerful roadside charge. Three Russian soldiers were injured, according to reports.
H/T Abu Ali Express.
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/news/middle-east/syria/watch-turkish-russian-patrol-hits-road-charge-in-idlib/2020/07/14/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: