More than 300 Jewish olim fleeing Ukraine will arrive in Israel on Sunday, March 6, in a joint operation led by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ). Their arrival is made possible by donations from the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), Keren Hayesod, and support from donors and friends of Israel from around the world.

Minister of Aliyah and Integration Pnina Tamano-Shata, Acting Chairman of The Jewish Agency Yaakov Hagoel, and President and CEO of the IFCJ Yael Eckstein will be at Ben Gurion Airport to welcome the new Israeli citizens.

The Ukrainian Jewish refugees will arrive on three separate flights from Warsaw, Moldova, and Romania. The Romanian flight will depart from Iași, carrying 100 orphans thanks to the efforts of Chabad.

These olim escaped the harrowing fighting in Ukraine and were assisted by Aliyah (immigration to Israel) centers operated by The Jewish Agency and IFCJ in four bordering countries.

Immediately after landing at Ben Gurion Airport, the new olim will be under the care of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration. The Ministry’s teams will provide each immigrant with an extended benefits package and will arrange temporary housing in hotels across the country.