Photo Credit: MDA

At least 40 rockets, missiles and explosive drones were launched towards northern Israel on Monday morning in multiple barrages aimed at various points in the Golan Heights and Galilee.

At least 25 rockets were fired at Amiad and Tzfat (Safed). Although many were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, a number of rocket landed in open areas, including several that started fires when they exploded.

Paramedics and EMTs from the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response organization treated a 59-year-old man in Lower Galilee for shrapnel wounds to his lower limbs and a 25-year-old man who was injured while racing for a safe space. Three others were treated for severe anxiety following the attack as well.

All five were taken to nearby Baruch Padeh (Poriya) Northern Medical Center, south of Tiberias.

