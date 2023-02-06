Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 4:17 AM Monday and was centered in the Pazarcik district in southeastern Turkey. The quake was felt along Israel’s Mediterranean coastline and in the interior.

The quake was followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake that struck southeastern Turkey, followed by a 6.5 magnitude quake in the same area.

According to the latest reports, at least 175 people were killed, more than 76 in Turkey and at least 99 in Syria. At least 130 buildings collapsed in Turkey.

News12 reported that a rescue mission of Israel’s Home Front Command is preparing to leave for Turkey to provide aid in the disaster area.

The authorities in Italy issued a tsunami warning and called on citizens living in the coastal area to move to higher ground. The quake was also felt in Cairo, Egypt.

The landing of an El Al plane on its way from Paris was delayed at the time of the earthquake while the runway was checked for cracks. The plane landed safely a few minutes later. A passenger who was on the flight told Ynet: “A few moments before touching the ground, the pilot accelerated the plane back and lifted for an additional attempt. After a few minutes, he informed the passengers that there was a strong earthquake that was felt in Israel and that after the runways had been checked and found to be suitable, we could land safely.”

Multiple apartment buildings have collapsed after a powerful earthquake in southern Turkey pic.twitter.com/wydrBj94RL — BNO News (@BNONews) February 6, 2023

אזרחים מטורקיה מבקשים חילוץ לאחר שנלכדו מתחת להריסות. pic.twitter.com/QczrPOOKeK — דוד קשת (@davidkeshe) February 6, 2023

A Massive 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake has struck Central Turkey within the last hour, Severe Damage and multiple Casualties are being reported across the Region. pic.twitter.com/qILgKNAHMK — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 6, 2023

טורקיה – מבנים שלמים קרסו pic.twitter.com/OrSnjUO7wV — עובדיה טובול | Ovadia Tobol (@Ovadia_Tobol) February 6, 2023

Destruction reported in Hama, Syria, followed a powerful earthquake, which struck Turkey.pic.twitter.com/ZvFfE3SATh — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) February 6, 2023

?? | Imágenes del poderoso sismo en Turquía: pic.twitter.com/mF1bbDxPbn — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) February 6, 2023