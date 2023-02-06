Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 4:17 AM Monday and was centered in the Pazarcik district in southeastern Turkey. The quake was felt along Israel’s Mediterranean coastline and in the interior.

The quake was followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake that struck southeastern Turkey, followed by a 6.5 magnitude quake in the same area.

Advertisement





According to the latest reports, at least 600 people were killed in Turkey and Syria. At least 130 buildings collapsed in Turkey.

News12 reported that a rescue mission of Israel’s Home Front Command is preparing to leave for Turkey to provide aid in the disaster area.

United Hatzalah is also preparing a team of doctors, EMTs, members of the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit, and members of the Search and Rescue Units, along with medical supplies and humanitarian aid in order to provide assistance to the thousands of people in need in Turkey if needed.



PM Benjamin Netanyahu said, “On behalf of all citizens of Israel, I send condolences to the citizens of Türkiye at this difficult time for them following the earthquake that struck our region. At the request of the Turkish government, I have instructed all authorities to make immediate preparations to provide medical, and search and rescue assistance. The Foreign and Defense ministers have already been in contact with their counterparts and we will – in the coming hours – agree on the dispatching of a delegation as soon as possible.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant instructed the IDF “to prepare immediately to provide emergency assistance” through the IDF Home Front Command and Israeli rescue services while Foreign Minister Eli Cohen held an emergency meeting to discuss aid, according to TPS.

The authorities in Italy issued a tsunami warning and called on citizens living in the coastal area to move to higher ground. The quake was also felt in Cairo, Egypt.

The landing of an El Al plane on its way from Paris was delayed at the time of the earthquake while the runway was checked for cracks. The plane landed safely a few minutes later. A passenger who was on the flight told Ynet: “A few moments before touching the ground, the pilot accelerated the plane back and lifted for an additional attempt. After a few minutes, he informed the passengers that there was a strong earthquake that was felt in Israel and that after the runways had been checked and found to be suitable, we could land safely.”

Multiple apartment buildings have collapsed after a powerful earthquake in southern Turkey pic.twitter.com/wydrBj94RL — BNO News (@BNONews) February 6, 2023

אזרחים מטורקיה מבקשים חילוץ לאחר שנלכדו מתחת להריסות. pic.twitter.com/QczrPOOKeK — דוד קשת (@davidkeshe) February 6, 2023

A Massive 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake has struck Central Turkey within the last hour, Severe Damage and multiple Casualties are being reported across the Region. pic.twitter.com/qILgKNAHMK — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 6, 2023

טורקיה – מבנים שלמים קרסו pic.twitter.com/OrSnjUO7wV — עובדיה טובול | Ovadia Tobol (@Ovadia_Tobol) February 6, 2023

Destruction reported in Hama, Syria, followed a powerful earthquake, which struck Turkey.pic.twitter.com/ZvFfE3SATh — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) February 6, 2023

?? | Imágenes del poderoso sismo en Turquía: pic.twitter.com/mF1bbDxPbn — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) February 6, 2023