Photo Credit: Yossi Zeliger

In a significant demonstration of ongoing support for Israel amidst regional tensions, 155 French Jews arrived at Ben Gurion Airport on Thursday, marking the latest wave in a surge of immigration that has seen over 1,000 French citizens relocate to Israel since the outbreak of the current conflict.

The flight, orchestrated by a coalition of organizations, the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, and the Jewish Agency for Israel, was met with a ceremony attended by key figures in Israel’s immigration apparatus.

Advertisement





This influx is part of a broader trend that has witnessed a dramatic 520 percent increase in immigration applications to Israel compared to the previous year, with over 24,000 individuals from various countries making the move since October 7. France, in particular, has seen a notable uptick, with new applications jumping from 1,200 to over 7,000 in the past year.

Among the arrivals were the Gluch family, who cited growing antisemitism in France as a primary motivator for their relocation. “I’ve become increasingly fearful of letting my children wear a kippah in public,” Duli Gluch said, describing an atmosphere of tension in their former neighborhood.

Her husband, Yonatan, recounted a harrowing incident of attempted assault, which he believes was motivated by his Jewish identity. “We don’t feel protected in France,” he stated, expressing concerns about the potential for more severe incidents.

The immigrants, including seven infants, will be settling in various communities across Israel, from Netanya to Ashdod. This movement comes as Israeli authorities have intensified efforts to facilitate immigration, particularly from France, with representatives actively assisting in the process from application to arrival.

As Israel continues to navigate complex geopolitical challenges, this ongoing influx of new citizens underscores the enduring pull of the nation for Jewish communities abroad, even in times of conflict.

Minister of Aliya and Integration Ofir Sofer said: “Every Aliyah of Jews excites the country anew, but those who are arriving now, especially since October 7th, are particularly moving and provide support to the entire nation. We are working to encourage the Aliyah of Jews from all over the world, while also striving to ease the integration of olim in all areas of life, from assistance with rent or home purchases to employment, academic studies, Hebrew studies, and community support. I call upon the public in Israel to welcome them as they are arriving right now. Let the olim feel part of the Israeli public.”

Jewish Agency CEO Amira Ahronovitz said: “Aliyah is a key element in building Israel’s strength and resilience. Since the war broke out, more than 20,000 Olim arrived in Israel from all corners of the world. Each and every one of these Olim is part of the story we all share. Their decision to make Aliyah, precisely now, reflects the deep and existential partnership between Israel and the global Jewry. The Jewish Agency will continue to strengthen the Jewish communities and assist any Jew who wishes to immigrate to Israel, together with its partners in Israel and around the world.”

Bienvenu!

Share this article on WhatsApp: