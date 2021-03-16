Photo Credit: Flash90

Nefesh B’Nefesh, the nonprofit organization that facilitates Aliyah from North America, in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL) and the Jewish National Fund-USA, proudly launched its ‘Aliyah Inspired’ virtual event.

‘Aliyah Inspired’ is a month-long program with over thirty events, where prospective Olim can meet with diverse groups of Olim from different backgrounds, ages and experiences. These Olim will virtually welcome people into their homes as they share their Aliyah stories, challenges, and inspiration.

The online seminars will include a series of ‘Making Aliyah Work’ panels, where future Olim can hear from people in their field of work and how they have made Aliyah work for them. Other webinars will include meetings with Olim from various communities around Israel, as well as hearing from parents discussing the education system and retirees sharing their experiences and reasons for why they choose Israel. In addition, Nefesh B’Nefesh will host a number of inspirational sessions with Jewish community leaders, authors and a special dedicated event for medical professionals.

“Nefesh B’Nefesh is proud to be able to continue to provide the services our Olim need – even from afar,” said Sarah Kantor, Head of Marketing and Events at Nefesh B’Nefesh. “Aliyah Inspired is just another example of how we have worked to overcome some of the challenges of the pandemic in order to support our Olim in various ways and additionally offer inspirational content, on their way to fulfilling their Zionist dream of living in Israel. While our team looks forward to being able to meet in person, we are excited to offer this dedicated programming this coming month.”

In previous years, Nefesh B’Nefesh has held a Mega Aliyah Event in the New York area, inviting prospective Olim from around North America to participate in an all-inclusive one-day event, helping them plan and prepare for their upcoming Aliyah. Last year, with the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the organization had to cancel the event and within a few days pivoted the entire fair into an online conference in real time.

The virtual event is available to any potential Olim across the world. The event calendar and further information can be found at: https://www.nbn.org.il/aliyahinspired/#calendar