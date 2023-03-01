Photo Credit: courtesy

Sanford (Sandy) Goldstein (age 101) and his wife of 75 years Rosalie Goldstein (age 97) arrived in Israel on Wednesday, after making aliyah from Englewood, New Jersey – the culmination of a life-long dream.

The Goldsteins were accompanied by their daughter, dual US-Israeli national Risa Shapiro, who settled them into her own home in Ir Yamim, Netanya.

The the couple was welcomed and supported by local residents in a community-wide initiative launched by Nechama Levy, founder of Alynu, a not-for-profit aimed at facilitating the successful integration of olim. The volunteers came together to provide food and offer any assistance that might be required to help the Goldsteins adjust to their new home.

After many years of Zionist activism, Sandy applied for Aliyah in his forties. The Jewish Agency tried to dissuade him, saying it was a hard life without American conveniences, but he never gave up on his dream, despite being told he was too old and the country needed younger men.

But at the ripe old age of 101, Sandy and his wife finally arrived Wednesday on a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey.

They were greeted upon their arrival at the Ben Gurion International Airport Arrivals Hall by their five grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren who are living in Israel, among others.

Their family said it wishes to share their inspirational story to show that to come and live in Israel is a dream that is uniquely fulfilling, and it is never too late.

“During these times of sorrow and heartbreak, we as a united Am Yisroel, cry together and celebrate together as one,” said daughter Risa Shapiro.

“As Grandpa Goldstein says, ” Be Strong and steadfast.” As Joshua said, “Chazak V’Ematz.”