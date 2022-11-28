Photo Credit: Eli Dassa

Join JewishPress.com readers in watching the Nefesh B’Nefesh annual Sylvan Adams Bonei Zion Prize ceremony to honor the English-speaking Olim who have made a notable impact on Israeli society.

The event is being held at the Beit Ha’Am cultural center in Jerusalem with 500 people in attendance, including Co-Founders of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, and Margaret Adams who is representing the Adams family, the prize benefactors.

In addition, the Young Leadership Prize is being awarded to Asher Fredman, Director for Israel at the Abraham Accords Peace Institute, for his exemplary dedication and accomplishments as a young leader in Israel.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is being given to Naomi Tsur, Founder & Chair of the Jerusalem Green Fund and the Israel Urban Forum, for her exemplary work over multiple decades in promoting sustainability in Israel and throughout the world.

In addition, Minister of Aliyah and Integration, MK Pnina Tamano Shata, will receive a special recognition award for her outstanding efforts and unwavering support for the entire Olim community during her tenure as minister as well as throughout her public life to date.

Sylvan Adams, a longtime benefactor of the Bonei Zion Prize, spoke about his admiration for the Bonei Zion recipients.

“These extraordinary individuals serve as leaders in their local communities, in the State of Israel, and in the worldwide Jewish community. The contributions they have made in their respective fields are truly inspiring, and it is my honor to give them the recognition they deserve. I am confident that current and future Olim will continue making a positive impact on the Jewish state and the world.”

The 2022 recipients were chosen by a distinguished panel of committee members and represent excellence achieved in a variety of fields, including: Education; Science & Medicine; Community & Non-Profit; Global Impact; Culture, Art & Sports; Lifetime Achievement; and Young Leadership.

“There is no better way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Nefesh B’Nefesh than by recognizing the incredible Olim who are continuously building the Jewish state,” said Tony Gelbart, Co-Founder and Chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh.

“The Bonei Zion recipients, and all of our Olim, are perfect examples of how the Zionist dream is thriving. These inspiring individuals serve as an excellent source of motivation to continue our work in facilitating Aliyah, advocating for Olim, educating Jewish people around the world, and celebrating the incredible successes that the Olim are continuing to achieve.”

The 2022 Bonei Zion recipients include:

Rabbi Prof. David Golinkin, President of The Schechter Institutes, Inc. and President Emeritus of The Schechter Institute of Jewish Studies, in the field of Education.

Prof. Arthur I. Eidelman, Founder of the Department of Neonatology at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, in the field of Science and Medicine.

Pamela and Aba Claman, Co-Founders of Thank Israeli Soldiers, in the field of Community & Non-Profit.

Prof. Morris Hartstein, Founding Director of Operation Ethiopia, in the field of Global Impact.

Prof. Harry Ben Zion Brand, Architect and Founder of the Israeli Planners Association, in the field of Culture, Arts, & Sports.

Asher Fredman, Director for Israel at the Abraham Accords Peace Institute, for Young Leadership.

Naomi Tsur, Founder & Chair of the Jerusalem Green Fund and the Israel Urban Forum, with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

MK Pnina Tamano Shata, Minister of Aliyah and Integration, with the Special Recognition Award.