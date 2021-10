Photo Credit: Google Maps

A female terrorist was captured in Har Adar early Monday afternoon, in an attempted stabbing attack.

The woman, armed with a knife, arrived at the gate to the community. A lookout saw her and Border Police were sent to intercept her. She reportedly dropped the knife when she was confronted. No shots were fired. No one was injured.

In 2017, Har Adar was the scene of a terror attack that left 3 Israelis dead.