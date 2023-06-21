Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot
Bedouin and Druze IDF soldiers posted a video supporting Jenin terrorists, June 19, 2023.

The Arabic-speaking IDF soldiers who posted a video in which they supported the PA terrorists were arrested and transferred to a military police investigation, IDF spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari told Reshet Bet Radio Wednesday morning.

Among other things, the soldiers said in Arabic: “God stands by Palestine and let Israel go to hell.”

They encouraged the people of Jenin while hundreds of armed terrorists were firing on an IDF force in the Jenin refugee camp. They said: “Peace to the residents of Jenin, Allah stands by Palestine, Allah stands by Jenin, [expletive] Israel. Let Israel go to hell, let’s give them on the head.”

The IDF spokesman insisted: “Their conduct is contrary to the values of the IDF and they will be treated with disciplinary means.”

The Bedouin and Druze soldiers serve as drivers at the Technological and Logistics Directorate of the Army. During the fighting in Jenin, a Panther troops carrier, which is a heavily armored truck, was damaged from a large explosive charge and needed to be towed away. Enter the Druze and Bedouin drivers who rejoiced in the suffering of their fellow enlisted men who were injured in the exchange of fire.

