Photo Credit: Shin Bet

Eight Israeli Bedouin were arrested for breaking into an Israeli army base, stealing weapons and selling them on the black market, the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition were stolen from a warehouse in the Israeli military’s Sde Yemen base in the southern region of the Negev in October.

According to the Shin Bet, the suspects are all Israeli nationals from the Bedouin community of Tarabin al-Sana north of Beersheva. The suspects were identified as Haron A-Sane, Mamon A-Sane, Muhammad A-Sane and Hamed A-Sane.

Two other individuals, identified as Abdul Karim al-Sanae and Tarek al-Sanae, worked to sell the stolen ammunition on the black market.

Also arrested were Asmat Abu Alyon and Udai Abu Sarihan of Tel Sheva, who purchased some of the stolen ammunition.

The Southern District Attorney’s Office is expected to file indictments this week.

The theft of military weapons and the security of bases has been under a spotlight in recent weeks. In November, thieves broke into the Tsnobar base in the Golan and made off with 70,000 bullets and 70 grenades.

Weapons sold on the black market are frequently purchased by organized crime groups and sometimes used in terror attacks.