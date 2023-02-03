Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90

The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev will award renowned writer and public health advocate Dr. Chelsea Clinton an honorary doctorate at the University’s Board of Governors Meeting in May 2023, BGU President Prof. Daniel Chamovitz has announced.

Dr. Clinton and her parents—former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and Sen. Hillary Clinton—were also noted for the impact of the Clinton Global Initiative in the realm of addressing global climate change.

“Dr. Chelsea Clinton is a world-renowned activist, author, and ardent supporter of gender equity. As vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, she strategizes regarding their flagship initiatives Too Small to Fail, and the Clinton Global Initiative University. She is a strong advocate of raising awareness about vaccine hesitancy, childhood obesity, and health equity,” Prof. Chamovitz said.

“We are honored that Dr. Clinton will be accepting an honorary doctorate from the University in May. Ben-Gurion University has always been at the forefront of community medicine and increasing access to high-quality medical care for underserved populations in the Negev,” he added.

May’s honor for Dr. Clinton, a changemaker in the field of global health, will come on the heels of A4BGU’s April 23 event, “Celebrating the Remarkable 3: Pioneering Medical Science.” Now in its third year, the annual virtual event will feature BGU’s latest innovative breakthroughs in the fields of 3D printed science, cancer research, biomedical engineering, and more. Participants will discover how David Ben-Gurion’s pioneering spirit lives on and get to know the Negev’s science leaders of tomorrow.

Chelsea Clinton and investment banker Marc Mezvinsky were married on July 31, 2010, in an interfaith ceremony in Rhinebeck, New York. He is Jewish, but Clinton remained a Methodist and did not convert to Judaism. The couple lived in Gramercy Park for three years and then purchased a $10.5 million condominium in the NoMad neighborhood of Manhattan. Their first child, Charlotte, was born in 2014. Their son Aidan was born in 2016, and the family moved to the nearby Flatiron District. Their third child, Jasper, was born in 2019.