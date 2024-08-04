Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Canadian government this weekend upgraded its risk level on Saturday for travel to Israel, the “West Bank” and Gaza to its highest level.

“Avoid all travel to to Israel due to the ongoing regional armed conflict and the unpredictable security situation,” the alert said on the government website. “The security situation can deteriorate further without warning.

“If the armed conflict intensifies, it could impact your ability to depart by commercial means. It may result in travel disruptions, including airspace closures and flight cancellations and diversions.

“You should not rely on the Government of Canada for an assisted departure or evacuation,” the alert added.

“In the event of an evacuation, Government of Canada assisted departures would only be available to Canadian citizens and permanent residents in Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, as well as their accompanying spouse and dependent children. All travelers would require valid travel documents for their assisted departure. The required onward travel to Canada from a safe third location would be at your own expense.

“Make sure your travel documents and those of your spouse and children are up to date and secure at all times.”

The warning for Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley (the so-called “West Bank”) was shorter.

“Avoid all travel to the West Bank due to the unpredictable security situation,” the alert said.

The alert was far more detailed for Gaza: “Avoid all travel to the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing military operation. If you are in the Gaza Strip, shelter in a secure place until it’s safe for you to leave. Due to infrastructure damage, there are connectivity problems in the Gaza Strip, including to internet services. If possible, try to register or update your personal information through the Registration of Canadians Abroad service to receive the latest information about departure options. If you are unable to do so, try to contact Global Affairs Canada’s 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre.

“The Government of Canada’s ability to provide consular services in the Gaza Strip is extremely limited,” the alert noted.

The Canadian government saved the best for last: “Jerusalem – AVOID ALL TRAVEL” the alert warned. “Avoid all travel to Jerusalem due to the volatile security situation.”

US Embassy in Jerusalem Urges Caution

The US Embassy in Jerusalem sent out a security alert late Saturday night to American citizens in Israel as well, urging caution and “increased personal security awareness (including knowing the location of the nearest shelter) as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) intrusions, often take place without any warning.

“The security environment is complex and can change quickly,” the Embassy wrote, warning against travel to Gaza and to northern Israel within 2.5 miles of the Lebanese and Syrian borders.

“In the event of mortar or rocket fire or hostile aircraft intrusion, a “red alert” siren may be activated. Treat all such alerts as real; follow the instructions from local authorities and seek shelter immediately. Know the location of your closest shelter or protected space,” the Embassy urged.

“For additional information on appropriate action to take upon hearing a siren or explosion, see the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command website (available on devices within Israel) or view the Preparedness Information PDF.

“US citizens may also wish to download the free Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command application on Android or Apple devices to receive real-time security and safety alerts. Free commercial applications, such as Red Alert: Israel, are also available.”

