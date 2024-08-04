Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF has eliminated another terrorist in Gaza who was involved in the October 7, 2023, invasion of Israel in which 1,200 people were slaughtered and 255 more were abducted as hostages into Gaza.

Based on IDF and ISA intelligence and using precise munition, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated Hamas terrorist Ismail Nofal in Nuseirat.

Nofal was responsible for rocket launches toward Israeli territory and participated in the October 7th massacre.

Overnight, the IAF struck an operative that conducted terrorist activities in Deir al-Balah. During the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weaponry in the area.

IDF troops are continuing operations in central Gaza. Over the past day, an IAF aircraft eliminated several armed terrorist cells that posed a threat to the forces in the area and dismantled a Hamas weapons storage facility.

Israeli forces are also continuing precise, intelligence-based operations in the Rafah area. Over the past day, IAF aircraft eliminated several terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure.

In addition, the IAF struck approximately 50 terror targets this weekend throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorist cells, military structures, observation posts, and terrorist infrastructure.

