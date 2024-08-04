Photo Credit: Flash 90

At least five long-range rockets were fired at the area around the southern port city of Ashdod at midday Sunday, prompting a decision by the city to open its public bomb shelters.

Red Alert sirens were triggered in nearby Gan Yavneh and the town of Bitzaron. Gan Yavneh is an eastern suburb of Ashdod.

Advertisement





The rockets were launched from the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where Israeli forces have been methodically eliminating dozens of terror tunnels, endless terrorist infrastructure and terrorist operatives.

One rocket landed in the Hof Ashkelon district but caused no physical injuries, according to the IDF.

Another rocket started a fire near the town of Bitzaron. Firefighters are working to extinguish the flames, the Fire and Rescue Service said.

The rockets fired from Gaza were launched simultaneously with a rocket attack aimed at northern Israel by Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah.

Red Alert sirens were activated in Hatzor, Azrikam, Sde Uziyahu and Shtulim shortly after 12 noon. No injuries were reported.

The Biden Administration and other world leaders tried desperately to prevent the Israeli government from deploying military forces to Rafah, claiming the move would result in the slaughter of 1.5 million civilians sheltering in the city.

However, the civilians sheltering in Rafah moved as instructed to the humanitarian safe zone set up for them by the Israel Defense Forces. Those who stayed away from the terrorists attacking Israel have remained safe.

Share this article on WhatsApp: