For the first time in the history of The Jewish Agency, a Druze representative, former MK, Col. (Res.) Mofid Marai, was appointed to join the board committees on behalf of the Jewish Federations of North America upon the recommendation of the Chairman of The Jewish Agency Maj. Gen. (res) Doron Almog.

Unfortunately along the way, the Jewish Agency board turned the appointment into a politically partisan leftwing declaration.

Sunday’s Board of Governors event marked the first board meeting that Marai participated in which drew approximately 200 representatives of organizations and leading figures across world Jewry to Israel.

Col. Marai, a former Member of Knesset (Blue and White), is The Jewish Agency’s commissioner for the promotion of Druze society on behalf of The Jewish Agency. He has served as commander of the IDF’s Druze-only Herev Battalion, commanded the military’s Hermon and Oded Brigades, and headed the Hurfeish Regional Council in northern Israel and currently serves as chair of the Hurfeish-MetroWest New Jersey Partnership.

The Jewish Agency’s board felt that given Col. Marai’s deep and valuable contributions to the State of Israel, he was a natural and meaningful choice as a new member of The Jewish Agency’s Board of Governors.

“Having Col. Mofid Marai join the Board of Governors of The Jewish Agency symbolizes the deep connection as well as the recognition of the strategic and historical commitment between the Druze community and the State of Israel,” said Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, Chairman of The Jewish Agency.

Col. Marai stated, “It is a tremendous privilege for me to represent the Druze community on The Jewish Agency’s Board of Governors, and to be part of an organization committed to every community in Israel and across the Jewish world. We, the members of the Druze community, have stood with the State of Israel for generations and will continue to do so in the future. I see my new position as a mission to strengthen the relationship, partnership, and equality between the Druze community and the State of Israel, and a significant opportunity to advance the important needs of the Druze community in Israel. I thank the Board of Governors for their respect and trust.”

But then it became politically partisan, in addition to electing Col. Marai, the Board of Governors adopted a resolution calling on the Israeli Knesset to pass legislation that acknowledges the Druze community’s commitment to the state, and that affirms the full equality of rights to which the Druze citizens of Israel are entitled – which has been a rallying cry of the left, when in reality, all Israeli citizens have equal rights in Israel, with the single exception with the Right of Return, which is limited to Jews returning to the Jewish State.

The Jewish Agency was originally formed to encourage Jewish immigration and absorption in Israel.

It is unclear if the Jewish Agency’s Board of Governors is demanding that Druze citizens from other countries also be granted the right to automatic citizenship in Israel.

This historic decision for The Jewish Agency which they say is to salute and stand with the Jewish people’s Druze brothers and sisters comes in the aftermath of the July 2024 tragedy that befell Majdal Shams and the entire Druze community, as 12 innocent Druze boys and girls were murdered during a soccer game due to a horrific attack by the Hezbollah terrorist organization. Additionally, a dozen IDF soldiers and officers from the Druze community have fallen since the outbreak of the Swords of Iron War, most of them senior officers.

Accordingly, the Board of Governors resolved that:

1. The Board of Governors of The Jewish Agency calls to strengthen our Druze brothers and sisters and deeply appreciates the historic strategic alliance between the Druze people and the State of Israel.

2. The Board of Governors of The Jewish Agency – who represents the historic partnership between the State of Israel and world Jewry – wish to reaffirm the commitment to the Declaration of Independence and its principles, as an expression of solidarity with the State of Israel and as a recognition of its unique, democratic, and egalitarian nature.

3. The Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency calls on the Knesset to express in legislation the commitment to the Druze community and the full equality of rights to which the Druze citizens of the State of Israel are entitled.

“We salute the Druze community for standing firmly with Israel and for its valuable contributions to the nation,” Maj. Gen. Almog said. “It is our duty to ensure that these contributions, as well as the equality of rights and the state’s obligations towards the Druze community as loyal citizens, are expressed in legislation.”

But no mention at all about the loyal Circassian citizens of Israel.

In short, the Board of Governors’ second statement is the same leftwing revisionist reframing of the Declaration of Independence that we’ve been hearing from the radical leftwing Kaplan protesters, and yet another unfortunate partisan step on the Board’s part.

While their third statement is just repeating the demands of the leftwing political parties in Israel in response to the Nationality Law, which affirmed that Israel is the Jewish state.

The Board of Governors of The Jewish Agency is the central body for determining the policy of the organization.

The Board operates through committees and manages the organization’s budgets; outlines policy; and manages, directs, and supervises the actions and activities of The Jewish Agency. The structure of the Board of Governors reflects the global connection between the Jewish people, and its members are representatives of Jewish Federations from North America, leaders of religious streams, heads of Jewish organizations and global Zionist organizations, mayors of cities in Israel, representatives of Israeli society and the political system in Israel, and leaders of Keren Hayesod fundraising entities around the world.

The Jewish Agency defines their mission as follows: “Since 1929, The Jewish Agency for Israel has been working to secure a vibrant Jewish future. It was instrumental in founding and building the State of Israel and continues to serve as the main link between the Jewish state and Jewish communities everywhere. This global partnership has enabled it to address the Jewish People’s greatest challenges in every generation. Today, the Jewish Agency connects the global Jewish family, bringing Jews to Israel, and Israel to Jews, by providing meaningful Israel engagement and facilitating Aliyah. It also strives to build a better society in Israel – and beyond – energizing young Israelis and their worldwide peers to rediscover a collective sense of Jewish purpose. The Jewish Agency continues to be the Jewish world’s first responder, prepared to address emergencies in Israel, and to rescue Jews from countries where they are at risk.”

